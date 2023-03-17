Mega operativo policial: 53 personas detenidas, 2 colectivos y mercadería secuestrada
Policiales 17 de marzo de 2023 Por LPTV
En el procedimiento 3 personas fueron aprehendidas por causas procesales y 50 detenidas por contravenciones. Además se secuestraron innumerables artículos.
Mega operativo policial: 53 personas detenidas, 2 colectivos y mercadería secuestrada
Según el parte informativo proporcionado por el Centro de operaciones policiales de la Unidad Regional Este, el operativo se llevó adelante entre el 15 y el 18 de marzo, con resultados positivos.
Los resultados:
- ( 03 ) APREHENDIDOS POR CAUSAS PROCESALES
- (50) DETENIDOS POR CONTRAVENCIONES
- *SECUESTROS POR INFRACCIONES DE TRÁNSITO: (102) MOTOCICLETAS Y (03) AUTOMÓVILES *
SECUESTROS POR DELITOS
- 01 ESCOPETA TUMBERA
- DOS (02) COLECTIVOS DE LA EMPRESA CRUCERO DEL SUR POR CONTRABANDO.
- LA CANTIDAD (200) CUBIERTAS DE AUTOMÓVILES Y MOTOCICLETAS
- LA CANTIDAD: DE TRESCIENTOS (300) BULTOS DE GRAN TAMAÑO QUE CONTENIAN ROPAS VARIAS, JUGUETES, ELECTRODOMESTICOS, ETC.
OBSERVACIONES: MERCADERIA VALUADA EN CINCUENTA MILLONES DE PESOS (50.000.000)