Como sera el fixture completo del Mundial de Qatar 2022
El fixture completo del Mundial de Qatar 2022:
Fase de Grupos:
Grupo A:
Fecha 1:
Lunes 21 de noviembre:
07:00 Senegal vs Países Bajos - Al Thumama Stadium
13:00 Qatar vs Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium
Fecha 2:
Viernes 25 de noviembre:
10:00 Qatar vs Senegal - Al Thumama Stadium
13:00 Países Bajos vs Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium
Fecha 3:
Martes 29 de noviembre:
12:00 Países Bajos vs Qatar - Al Bayt Stadium
12:00 Ecuador vs Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium
Grupo B:
Fecha 1:
Lunes 21 de noviembre:
10:00 Inglaterra vs Irán - Khalifa International Stadium
16:00 Estados Unidos vs Gales o Escocia/Ucrania - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Fecha 2:
Viernes 25 de noviembre:
07:00 Gales o Escocia/Ucrania vs Irán - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
16:00 Inglaterra vs Estados Unidos - Al Bayt Stadium
Fecha 3:
Martes 29 de noviembre:
16:00 Irán vs USA - Al Thumama Stadium
16:00 Gales o Escocia/Ucrania vs Inglaterra - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Grupo C:
Fecha 1
Martes 22 de noviembre:
07:00 Argentina vs Arabia Saudita - Lusail Stadium
13:00 México vs Polonia - Stadium 974
Fecha 2:
Sábado 26 de noviembre:
10:00 Polonia vs Arabia Saudita - Education City Stadium
16:00 Argentina vs México - Lusail Stadium
Fecha 3:
Miércoles 30 de noviembre
16:00 Arabia Saudita vs México - Lusail Stadium
16:00 Polonia vs Argentina - Stadium 974
Grupo D:
Fecha 1:
Martes 22 de noviembre:
10:00 Dinamarca vs Túnez - Education City Stadium
16:00 Francia vs UAE/Australia o Perú - Al Janoub Stadium
Fecha 2:
Sábado 26 de noviembre:
07:00 Túnez vs UAE/Australia o Perú - Al Janoub Stadium
13:00 Francia vs Dinamarca - Stadium 974
Fecha 3:
Miércoles 30 de noviembre:
12:00 Túnez vs Francia - Education City Stadium
12:00 UAE/Australia o Perú vs Dinamarca - Al Janoub Stadium
Grupo E
Fecha 1:
Miércoles 23 de noviembre:
10:00 Alemania vs Japón - Khalifa International Stadium
13:00 España vs Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda - Al Thumama Stadium
Fecha 2:
Domingo 27 de noviembre:
07:00 Japón vs Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
16:00 España vs Alemania - Al Bayt Stadium
Fecha 3:
Jueves 1 de diciembre:
16:00 Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda vs Alemania - Al Bayt Stadium
16:00 Japón vs España - Khalifa International Stadium
Grupo F
Fecha 1:
Miércoles 23 de noviembre:
07:00 Marruecos vs Croacia - Al Bayt Stadium
16:00 Bélgica vs Canadá - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Fecha 2:
Domingo 27 de noviembre:
10:00 Bélgica vs Marruecos - Al Thumama Stadium
13:00 Croacia vs Canadá - Khalifa International Stadium
Fecha 3:
Jueves 1 de diciembre:
12:00 Canadá vs Marruecos - Al Thumama Stadium
12:00 Croacia vs Bélgica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Grupo G:
Fecha 1:
Jueves 24 de noviembre:
07:00 Suiza vs Camerún - Al Januoub Stadium
16:00 Brasil vs Serbia - Lusail Stadium
Fecha 2:
Lunes 28 de noviembre:
07:00 Camerún vs Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium
13:00 Brasil vs Suiza - Stadium 974
Fecha 3:
Viernes 2 de diciembre:
16:00 Camerún vs Brasil - Lusail Stadium
16:00 Serbia vs Suiza - Stadium 974
Grupo H
Fecha 1:
Jueves 24 de noviembre
10:00 Uruguay vs Corea del Sur - Education City Stadium
13:00 Portugal vs Ghana - Stadium 974
Fecha 2:
Lunes 28 de noviembre:
10:00 Corea del Sur vs Ghana - Education City Stadium
16:00 Portugal vs Uruguay - Lusail Stadium
Fecha 3:
Viernes 2 de diciembre:
12:00 Corea del Sur vs Portugal - Education City Stadium
12:00 Ghana vs Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium
Fase final:
Octavos de Final:
Sábado 3 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador A vs Segundo B - Khalifa International Stadium - 49
16:00 Ganador C vs Segundo D - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 50
Domingo 4 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador D vs Segundo C - Al Thumama Stadium - 52
16:00 Ganador B vs Segundo A - Al Bayt Stadium - 51
Lunes 5 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador E vs Segundo F - Al Janoub Stadium - 53
16:00 Ganador G vs Segundo H - Stadium 974 - 54
Martes 6 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador F vs Segundo E - Education City Stadium - 55
16:00 Ganador H vs Segundo G - Lusail Stadium - 56
Cuartos de Final:
Viernes 9 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador 53 vs Ganador 54 - Education City Stadium - 58
16:00 Ganador 49 vs Ganador 50 - Lusail Stadium - 57
Sábado 10 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador 55 vs Ganador 56 - Al Thumama Stadium - 60
16:00 Ganador 51 vs Ganador 52 - Al Bayt Stadium - 59
Semifinales:
Martes 13 de diciembre:
16:00 Ganador 57 vs Ganador 58 - Lusail Stadium - 61
Miércoles 14 de diciembre:
16:00 Ganador 59 vs Ganador 60 - Al Bayt Stadium - 62
Tercer Puesto:
Sábado 17 de diciembre:
12:00 Perdedor 61 vs Perdedor 62 - Khalifa International Stadium
Final:
Domingo 18 de diciembre:
12:00 Ganador 61 vs Ganador 62 - Lusail Stadium