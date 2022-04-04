Como sera el fixture completo del Mundial de Qatar 2022

Deportes 04 de abril de 2022 Por Los Primeros TV
El cronograma completo de los 64 partidos que se desarrollarán entre el 21 de noviembre y el 18 de diciembre en Qatar ya tienenm fecha.
TXRKYGUVEFT2Q26HP7MDAY463I
64 partidos del Mundial de Qatar 2022 en horario argentino.

El fixture completo del Mundial de Qatar 2022:


Fase de Grupos:
Grupo A:
Fecha 1:
Lunes 21 de noviembre:

07:00 Senegal vs Países Bajos - Al Thumama Stadium

13:00 Qatar vs Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium

Fecha 2:
Viernes 25 de noviembre:

10:00 Qatar vs Senegal - Al Thumama Stadium

13:00 Países Bajos vs Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium

Fecha 3:
Martes 29 de noviembre:

12:00 Países Bajos vs Qatar - Al Bayt Stadium

12:00 Ecuador vs Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium

X4M67F2UENLCLBJTGOTDVAWABIKempes: “Argentina puede ganar el Mundial”




Grupo B:
Fecha 1:
Lunes 21 de noviembre:

10:00 Inglaterra vs Irán - Khalifa International Stadium

16:00 Estados Unidos vs Gales o Escocia/Ucrania - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Fecha 2:
Viernes 25 de noviembre:

07:00 Gales o Escocia/Ucrania vs Irán - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

16:00 Inglaterra vs Estados Unidos - Al Bayt Stadium

Fecha 3:
Martes 29 de noviembre:

16:00 Irán vs USA - Al Thumama Stadium

16:00 Gales o Escocia/Ucrania vs Inglaterra - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

750x380_42885_20220401162630El camino de Argentina para la final del Mundial



Grupo C:
Fecha 1
Martes 22 de noviembre:

07:00 Argentina vs Arabia Saudita - Lusail Stadium

13:00 México vs Polonia - Stadium 974

Fecha 2:
Sábado 26 de noviembre:

10:00 Polonia vs Arabia Saudita - Education City Stadium

16:00 Argentina vs México - Lusail Stadium

Fecha 3:
Miércoles 30 de noviembre

16:00 Arabia Saudita vs México - Lusail Stadium

16:00 Polonia vs Argentina - Stadium 974


Grupo D:
Fecha 1:
Martes 22 de noviembre:

10:00 Dinamarca vs Túnez - Education City Stadium

16:00 Francia vs UAE/Australia o Perú - Al Janoub Stadium

Fecha 2:
Sábado 26 de noviembre:

07:00 Túnez vs UAE/Australia o Perú - Al Janoub Stadium

13:00 Francia vs Dinamarca - Stadium 974

Fecha 3:
Miércoles 30 de noviembre:

12:00 Túnez vs Francia - Education City Stadium

12:00 UAE/Australia o Perú vs Dinamarca - Al Janoub Stadium


Grupo E
Fecha 1:
Miércoles 23 de noviembre:

10:00 Alemania vs Japón - Khalifa International Stadium

13:00 España vs Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda - Al Thumama Stadium

Fecha 2:
Domingo 27 de noviembre:

07:00 Japón vs Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

16:00 España vs Alemania - Al Bayt Stadium

Fecha 3:
Jueves 1 de diciembre:

16:00 Costa Rica o Nueva Zelanda vs Alemania - Al Bayt Stadium

16:00 Japón vs España - Khalifa International Stadium


Grupo F
Fecha 1:
Miércoles 23 de noviembre:

07:00 Marruecos vs Croacia - Al Bayt Stadium

16:00 Bélgica vs Canadá - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Fecha 2:
Domingo 27 de noviembre:

10:00 Bélgica vs Marruecos - Al Thumama Stadium

13:00 Croacia vs Canadá - Khalifa International Stadium

Fecha 3:
Jueves 1 de diciembre:

12:00 Canadá vs Marruecos - Al Thumama Stadium

12:00 Croacia vs Bélgica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium


Grupo G:
Fecha 1:
Jueves 24 de noviembre:

07:00 Suiza vs Camerún - Al Januoub Stadium

16:00 Brasil vs Serbia - Lusail Stadium

Fecha 2:
Lunes 28 de noviembre:

07:00 Camerún vs Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium

13:00 Brasil vs Suiza - Stadium 974

Fecha 3:
Viernes 2 de diciembre:

16:00 Camerún vs Brasil - Lusail Stadium

16:00 Serbia vs Suiza - Stadium 974


Grupo H
Fecha 1:
Jueves 24 de noviembre

10:00 Uruguay vs Corea del Sur - Education City Stadium

13:00 Portugal vs Ghana - Stadium 974

Fecha 2:
Lunes 28 de noviembre:

10:00 Corea del Sur vs Ghana - Education City Stadium

16:00 Portugal vs Uruguay - Lusail Stadium

Fecha 3:
Viernes 2 de diciembre:

12:00 Corea del Sur vs Portugal - Education City Stadium

12:00 Ghana vs Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium


Fase final:
Octavos de Final:
Sábado 3 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador A vs Segundo B - Khalifa International Stadium - 49

16:00 Ganador C vs Segundo D - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 50

Domingo 4 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador D vs Segundo C - Al Thumama Stadium - 52

16:00 Ganador B vs Segundo A - Al Bayt Stadium - 51

Lunes 5 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador E vs Segundo F - Al Janoub Stadium - 53

16:00 Ganador G vs Segundo H - Stadium 974 - 54

Martes 6 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador F vs Segundo E - Education City Stadium - 55

16:00 Ganador H vs Segundo G - Lusail Stadium - 56


Cuartos de Final:
Viernes 9 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador 53 vs Ganador 54 - Education City Stadium - 58

16:00 Ganador 49 vs Ganador 50 - Lusail Stadium - 57

Sábado 10 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador 55 vs Ganador 56 - Al Thumama Stadium - 60

16:00 Ganador 51 vs Ganador 52 - Al Bayt Stadium - 59


Semifinales:
Martes 13 de diciembre:

16:00 Ganador 57 vs Ganador 58 - Lusail Stadium - 61

Miércoles 14 de diciembre:

16:00 Ganador 59 vs Ganador 60 - Al Bayt Stadium - 62


Tercer Puesto:
Sábado 17 de diciembre:

12:00 Perdedor 61 vs Perdedor 62 - Khalifa International Stadium


Final:
Domingo 18 de diciembre:

12:00 Ganador 61 vs Ganador 62 - Lusail Stadium

Mundial Qatar 2022

Los Primeros TV

Te puede interesar

Newsletter

Suscríbete al newsletter para recibir periódicamente las novedades en tu email

Te puede interesar