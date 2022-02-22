Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022: Los nominados
Los Critic's Choice Super Awards, son una entrega anual presentada por la Critics Choice Association para honrar a lo mejor del cine y televisión en los géneros de superhéroes, horror, ciencia ficción y fantasía.
Marvel Studios y Sony Pictures lideran las nominaciones con Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos y Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE TERROR
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titane
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TERROR
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TERROR
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Swan Song
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Tom Hanks – Finch
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jodie Comer – Free Guy
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
MEJOR VILLANO EN UNA PELÍCULA
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
Tony Todd – Candyman