Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022: Los nominados

Los Critic's Choice Super Awards, son una entrega anual presentada por la Critics Choice Association para honrar a lo mejor del cine y televisión en los géneros de superhéroes, horror, ciencia ficción y fantasía.

Marvel Studios y Sony Pictures lideran las nominaciones con Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos y Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE TERROR

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TERROR

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TERROR

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

MEJOR VILLANO EN UNA PELÍCULA

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman

Fuente: El Siglo de Torreón