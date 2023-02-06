Estos son todos los ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2023

Los Grammy, los premios más importantes de la industria musical, han vuelto a Los Ángeles, después de que en 2022 fueran entregados en Las Vegas. Y la 65ª edición de los galardones ha vuelto también a premiar a Beyoncé, quien se ha convertido en la artista con más gramófonos de la historia. Los artistas latinos también han destacado: Bad Bunny triunfó en el apartado de música urbana y Rosalía, con Motomami, ha conquistado un nuevo premio en la categoría latina.

Lista completa de ganadores

Grabación del año

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time – GANADOR

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Álbum del año

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – GANADOR

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special Mary J.

Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Canción del año

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – GANADOR

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Mejor artista nuevo

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – GANADOR

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Mejor actuación de artista pop solista

Adele – Easy on Me – GANADOR

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy – GANADOR

Mejor canción de R&B

Beyoncé – Cuff It – GANADOR

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Mejor álbum pop vocal

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – GANADOR

Lizzo – Special

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – GANADOR

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

Beyoncé – Renaissance – GANADOR

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Mejor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – GANADOR

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Mejor álbum de country

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – GANADOR

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher – GANADOR

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy – Empire Central – GANADOR

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – GANADOR

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love Kaytranada Featuring

H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Mejor actuación de rock

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – GANADOR

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Mejor actuación de metal

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – GANADOR

Turnstile – Blackout

Mejor canción de rock

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – GANADOR

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Mejor álbum de rock

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – GANADOR

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Mejor actuación de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge – GANADOR

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – GANADOR

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Mejor actuación R&B

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – GANADOR

Mejor actuación R&B tradicional

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – GANADOR

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – GANADOR

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Mejor álbum de R&B

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – GANADOR

Mejor actuación de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – GANADOR

Mejor actuación de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U – GANADOR

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Mejor canción de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – GANADOR

Mejor actuación solista de country

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – GANADOR

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Mejor actuación en dúo/grupo de country

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl – GANADOR

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Mejor canción de country

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – GANADOR

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Mejor álbum de new age/ambient/chant

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror – White Sun – GANADOR

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Mejor solo improvisado de jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species – GANADOR

Mejor álbum solista de jazz vocal

The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

Samara Joy – Linger Awhile – GANADOR

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1 – GANADOR

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – GANADOR

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York – GANADOR

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Mejor canción/actuación de gospel

Doe – When I Pray

Erica Campbell – Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom – GANADOR

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett – Get Up

Mejor canción/actuación de música cristiana contemporánea

Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe – So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future – GANADOR

Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Mejor álbum de gospel

Doe – Clarity

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) – GANADOR

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

Anne Wilson – My Jesus

Chris Tomlin – Always

Elevation Worship – Lion

Maverick City Music – Breathe – GANADOR

TobyMac – Life After Death

Mejor álbum de raíces gospel

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River – 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal – GANADOR

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Mejor álbum de pop latino

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros – GANADOR

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latina

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Páez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami – GANADOR

Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical – GANADOR

Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Mejor álbum de música tropical latina

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy – GANADOR

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Mejor actuación de música de raíces americanas

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground – GANADOR

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel

Mejor actuación de música americana

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind – GANADOR

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Mejor canción de música de raíces americanas

Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – GANADOR

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow – Forever

Mejor álbum de música americana

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days – GANADOR

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Mejor álbum de bluegrass

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree – GANADOR

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board – GANADOR

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny – GANADOR

Eric Gales – Crown

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Mejor álbum de folk

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – GANADOR

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man

Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – GANADOR

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Mejor álbum de reggae

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling – GANADOR

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Mejor actuación de música global

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – GANADOR

Mejor álbum de música global

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Masa Takumi – Sakura – GANADOR

Mejor álbum de música para niños

Alphabet Rockers – The Movement – GANADOR

Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts – Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House

Mejor audiolibro/narración/storytelling

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

Viola Davis – Finding Me – GANADOR

Mejor poesía hablada

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door – GANADOR

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View

Mejor álbum de comedia

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – GANADOR

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Mejor álbum de música hecha para musicales

Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) – GANADOR

Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night

Mejor compilado en soundtrack para medios visuales

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Encanto – GANADOR

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora (cine y televisión)

Germaine Franco – Encanto – GANADOR

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otro medios interactivos

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – GANADOR

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

Beyoncé – Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz &

Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno – GANADOR

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

Mejor composición instrumental

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge – GANADOR

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots

Mejor arreglo, instrumentación o acapela

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman – Main Titles

Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple – GANADOR

Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI

Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version) – GANADOR

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole – Let It Happen

Mejor equipo de grabación

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning – GANADOR

Underoath – Voyeurist

Mejor boxset o edición especial limitada

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman – Big Mess

The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83 – GANADOR

They Might Be Giants – Book

Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Mejores notas de un álbum

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – GANADOR

Mejor álbum histórico

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – GANADOR

Compositor del año, no clásico

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr. – GANADOR

Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, no clásico

Baynk – Adolescence

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – GANADOR

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Productor del año, no clásico

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff – GANADOR

Mejor grabación remixada

Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) – GANADOR

Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Mejor álbum de música inmersiva

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides – GANADOR

Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, clásico

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra – GANADOR

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Productor del año, clásico

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman – GANADOR

Mejor actuación orquestal

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvoák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman -GANADOR

Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It

Mejor grabación de ópera

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones – GANADOR

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice

Mejor actuación coral

The Crossing – Born – GANADOR

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Mejor actuación de cámara/pequeño ensamble

Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen – GANADOR

Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet – What Is American

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Mejor solo instrumental clásico

Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgi? – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future – GANADOR

Mejor álbum clásico vocal solista

Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene – GANADOR

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Mejor compendio clásico

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds

Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story – GANADOR

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact – GANADOR

Mejor video musical

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film – GANADOR

Mejor film musical

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – GANADOR