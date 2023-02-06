Estos son todos los ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2023
Los Grammy, los premios más importantes de la industria musical, han vuelto a Los Ángeles, después de que en 2022 fueran entregados en Las Vegas. Y la 65ª edición de los galardones ha vuelto también a premiar a Beyoncé, quien se ha convertido en la artista con más gramófonos de la historia. Los artistas latinos también han destacado: Bad Bunny triunfó en el apartado de música urbana y Rosalía, con Motomami, ha conquistado un nuevo premio en la categoría latina.
Lista completa de ganadores
Grabación del año
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time – GANADOR
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Álbum del año
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – GANADOR
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special Mary J.
Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Canción del año
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – GANADOR
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Mejor artista nuevo
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – GANADOR
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Mejor actuación de artista pop solista
Adele – Easy on Me – GANADOR
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy – GANADOR
Mejor canción de R&B
Beyoncé – Cuff It – GANADOR
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Mejor álbum pop vocal
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – GANADOR
Lizzo – Special
Mejor álbum de música urbana
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – GANADOR
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
Beyoncé – Renaissance – GANADOR
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Mejor álbum de rap
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – GANADOR
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Mejor álbum de country
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – GANADOR
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher – GANADOR
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy – Empire Central – GANADOR
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – GANADOR
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love Kaytranada Featuring
H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Mejor actuación de rock
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – GANADOR
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Mejor actuación de metal
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – GANADOR
Turnstile – Blackout
Mejor canción de rock
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – GANADOR
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Mejor álbum de rock
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – GANADOR
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Mejor actuación de música alternativa
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge – GANADOR
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – GANADOR
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Mejor actuación R&B
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – GANADOR
Mejor actuación R&B tradicional
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – GANADOR
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – GANADOR
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Mejor álbum de R&B
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – GANADOR
Mejor actuación de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – GANADOR
Mejor actuación de rap melódico
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U – GANADOR
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Mejor canción de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – GANADOR
Mejor actuación solista de country
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – GANADOR
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Mejor actuación en dúo/grupo de country
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl – GANADOR
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Mejor canción de country
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – GANADOR
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Mejor álbum de new age/ambient/chant
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror – White Sun – GANADOR
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Mejor solo improvisado de jazz
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species – GANADOR
Mejor álbum solista de jazz vocal
The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
Samara Joy – Linger Awhile – GANADOR
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1 – GANADOR
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – GANADOR
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York – GANADOR
Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
Flora Purim – If You Will
Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Mejor canción/actuación de gospel
Doe – When I Pray
Erica Campbell – Positive
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom – GANADOR
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett – Get Up
Mejor canción/actuación de música cristiana contemporánea
Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe – So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future – GANADOR
Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Mejor álbum de gospel
Doe – Clarity
Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) – GANADOR
Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
Anne Wilson – My Jesus
Chris Tomlin – Always
Elevation Worship – Lion
Maverick City Music – Breathe – GANADOR
TobyMac – Life After Death
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal – GANADOR
Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Mejor álbum de pop latino
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros – GANADOR
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latina
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Páez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami – GANADOR
Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical – GANADOR
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Mejor álbum de música tropical latina
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy – GANADOR
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Mejor actuación de música de raíces americanas
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground – GANADOR
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel
Mejor actuación de música americana
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message
Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind – GANADOR
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Mejor canción de música de raíces americanas
Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – GANADOR
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow – Forever
Mejor álbum de música americana
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days – GANADOR
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree – GANADOR
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board – GANADOR
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny – GANADOR
Eric Gales – Crown
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Mejor álbum de folk
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – GANADOR
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – GANADOR
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Mejor álbum de reggae
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling – GANADOR
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Mejor actuación de música global
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – GANADOR
Mejor álbum de música global
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Masa Takumi – Sakura – GANADOR
Mejor álbum de música para niños
Alphabet Rockers – The Movement – GANADOR
Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Mejor audiolibro/narración/storytelling
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
Viola Davis – Finding Me – GANADOR
Mejor poesía hablada
Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door – GANADOR
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View
Mejor álbum de comedia
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – GANADOR
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Mejor álbum de música hecha para musicales
Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) – GANADOR
Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Mejor compilado en soundtrack para medios visuales
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto – GANADOR
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora (cine y televisión)
Germaine Franco – Encanto – GANADOR
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otro medios interactivos
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – GANADOR
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
Beyoncé – Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz &
Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno – GANADOR
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift – Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U
Mejor composición instrumental
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge – GANADOR
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots
Mejor arreglo, instrumentación o acapela
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman – Main Titles
Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple – GANADOR
Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI
Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version) – GANADOR
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole – Let It Happen
Mejor equipo de grabación
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning – GANADOR
Underoath – Voyeurist
Mejor boxset o edición especial limitada
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83 – GANADOR
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Mejores notas de un álbum
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – GANADOR
Mejor álbum histórico
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – GANADOR
Compositor del año, no clásico
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr. – GANADOR
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, no clásico
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – GANADOR
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Productor del año, no clásico
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff – GANADOR
Mejor grabación remixada
Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) – GANADOR
Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Mejor álbum de música inmersiva
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides – GANADOR
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, clásico
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra – GANADOR
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Productor del año, clásico
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman – GANADOR
Mejor actuación orquestal
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvoák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman -GANADOR
Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It
Mejor grabación de ópera
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones – GANADOR
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice
Mejor actuación coral
The Crossing – Born – GANADOR
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Mejor actuación de cámara/pequeño ensamble
Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen – GANADOR
Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet – What Is American
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgi? – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future – GANADOR
Mejor álbum clásico vocal solista
Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene – GANADOR
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Mejor compendio clásico
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story – GANADOR
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact – GANADOR
Mejor video musical
Adele – Easy on Me
BTS – Yet to Come
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film – GANADOR
Mejor film musical
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – GANADOR