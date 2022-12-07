Se entregaron los People’s Choice Awards 2022

Este martes 6 de diciembre se llevó a cabo la entrega de los premios People’s Choice Awards 2022, los galardones a lo mejor de la cultura, el cine, la música y el espectáculo. Las celebridades se dieron cita en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, gala que obtuvo como la primera ganadora de la noche a la cantante de country Carrie Underwood.

La premiación a las personalidades que marcaron tendencia este año contó con Bad Bunny como uno de los principales nominados en esta edición, aunque también hizo presencia la cantante Taylor Swift.

Los People’s Choice Awards 2022 contaron con la conducción del actor y comediante Kenan Thompson, quien además contó con una nominación por su participación en Saturday Night Live. Si bien la opinión de los expertos siempre es un peso importante dentro de la industria, en este certamen los fans votarán hasta el 9 de noviembre por sus artistas favoritos a través de una página de internet o bien mediante Twitter con los hashtag específicos de la gala.

Entre los primeros ganadores de los People Choice Awards 2022 también se encontraron el actor Adam Sandler a mejor estrella de una comedia; Don’t Worry Darling, a mejor película de drama; y Selma Blair, por su participación en un reality show.





Premiaciones especiales

El campeón del pueblo: Lizzo



Ícono de la música: Shania Twain

Ícono del pueblo de 2021: Ryan Reynolds

Lista completa de nominados en categorías musicales

La canción de 2022

- Lizzo ″About Damn Time” (GANADOR)

-Harry Styles “As It Was”

-Beyoncé “Break My Soul”

-Jack Harlow “First Class”

-Lady Gaga “Hold My Hand”

-Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone “Me porto bonito”

-Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”

-Future Featuring Drake & Tems “Wait For U”

Influencer Latino del Año

-Celeste Pellegrini

-Emmanuel Senties

-Flavia Laos (GANADOR)

-Hony Estrella

-Ignacia Antonia

-Javier Ramírez

-Juan Pablo Dos Santos

-Lizardo Ponce

Flavia Laos ganó en los People's Choice Awards (Foto: Instagram)



El artista country de 2022

-Carrie Underwood (GANADOR)

-Kane Brown

-Kelsea Ballerini

-Luke Combs

-Maren Morris

-Miranda Lambert

-Morgan Wallen

-Thomas Rhett



Mejor pelicula de drama

-Nope

-Death on The Nile

-Don’t Worry Darling (GANADOR)

-Elvis

-Halloween Ends

-Luckiest Girl Alive,

-Scream

-Where The Crawdads Sing

Mejor actuación en película de comedia

-Adam Sandler (Hustle) (GANADOR)

-Channing Tatum (The Lost City)

-Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project)

-Jennifer López (Marry Me)

-Julia Roberts (Ticket To Paradise)

-Queen Latifah (Hustle)

-Ryan Reynolds (The Adam Project)

-Sandra Bullock (The Los City).

Mejor participante de Reality Show

-Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars

-Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race

-Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

-Mayyas – America’s Got Talent

-Noah Thompson – American Idol

-Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars (GANADOR)

-Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer

-Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mejor reality show

-90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

-Below Deck Sailing Yacht

-Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

-Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

-The Kardashians (GANADOR)

-The Real Housewives of Atlanta

-The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

-Selling Sunset

Mejor estrella de un reality show

-Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

-Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

-Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

-Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

-Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians (GANADOR)

-Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

-Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

-Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Estrella masculina de TV

-Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

-Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

-Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-Jason Bateman – Ozark

-Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things (GANADOR)

-Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

-Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

-Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Mejor talk show nocturno

-Jimmy Kimmel Live!

-Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

-Late Night with Seth Meyers

-The Daily Show

-The Late Late Show with James Corden

-The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

-The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (GANADOR)

-Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor estrella de drama en TV

-Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

-Jason Bateman – Ozark

-Mandy Moore – This Is Us

-Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (GANADOR)

-Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

-Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

-Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

-Zendaya – Euphoria

Mejor talk show matutino

-Good Morning America

-Live with Kelly and Ryan

-The Drew Barrymore Show

-The Ellen DeGeneres Show

-The Jennifer Hudson Show

-The Kelly Clarkson Show (GANADOR)

-The View

-Today with Hoda and Jenna

La estrella femenina de TV

-Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

-Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy (GANADOR)

-Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

-Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

-Mandy Moore – This Is Us

-Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

-Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Mejor serie de drama en TV

-Better Call Saul

-Cobra Kai

-Euphoria

-Grey’s Anatomy (GANADOR)

-Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-Ozark

-The Walking Dead

-This Is Us

