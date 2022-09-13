Premios Emmy 2022: todos los ganadores de la gran noche

Este lunes se llevó adelante la 74° entrega de los Premios Emmy que galardona las mejores producciones televisivas estadounidenses. El cómico de “Saturday Night Live”, Kenan Thompson, fue el anfitrión de la gala que se realizó en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

“Succession” de HBO, que lideraba con 25 nominaciones, se llevó el galardón como mejor serie dramática. “Ted Lasso” de Apple TV+ ganó la estatuilla en la categoría comedia. La gran sorpresa de la noche: “The White Lotus” que obtuvo el Emmy a la mejor miniserie.

En una de las categorías más reñidas de la noche, el actor Lee-jung-jae de “Squid Game” (“El juego del calamar”) ganó como mejor actor en una serie dramática contra Brian Cox y marcó el segundo galardón para la ficción que fue un verdadero fenómeno en Netflix.

Con más de 17.000 miembros votantes, la Academia de Televisión de EEUU decide a sus nominados y ganadores en 14 categorías incluyendo drama, comedia y serie limitada.

Aquí todos los ganadores de la noche

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession-GANADORA

Yellowjackets

El guionista y director británico Jesse Armstrong acepta el premio a mejor serie dramática por "Succession" de HBO (AFP)



Mejor comedia:

Abbott Elementary

Ted Lasso- GANADORA

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In the Building



What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor miniserie:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus - GANADORA

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática:

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)- GANADOR

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae acepta el premio al actor principal destacado en una serie dramática por "Squid Game" (Reuters)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) -GANADORA



Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -GANADOR

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) -GANADORA

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)





Mejor actor principal en comedia:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) -GANADOR

Jason Sudeikis acepta el premio al actor principal en comedia por "Ted Lasso"



Mejor actriz principal en comedia:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jean Smart (Hacks) -GANADORA

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)



Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) -GANADOR

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)



Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -GANADORA

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)



Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - GANADOR

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)



Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)- GANADORA

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried acepta el premio a mejor actriz principal por la miniserie "The Dropout"



Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) -GANADOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)



Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -GANADORA

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)



Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- GANADORA

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor programa de variedades:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert