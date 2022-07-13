Premios Emmy: El juego del calamar tiene 13 nominaciones
Se conocieron las nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2022 a lo mejor de la televisión del último año. Los galardones se entregarán el próximo 12 de septiembre.
Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022
Entre los nominados hay una sorpresa: El juego del calamar, con 13 candidaturas, se transformó en la primera serie en un idioma no inglés en competir por las máximas categorías.
El drama de HBO Succession, además, logró conseguir 25 nominaciones, se transformó en la que más candidaturas tiene y es una de las favoritas. The Crown, que lideró las categorías en 2021, se estrenó fuera de la fecha de cierre y no pudo ser parte de la lista de 2022.
A la vez, el resto de los dramas que integran la nominación más codiciada además de Succession y El juego del calamar son Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, y Yellowjackets.
Entre las comedias, por su parte, Ted Lasso competirá en 20 categorías, y se convirtió, en este género, en la máxima favorita al igual que el año pasado, donde ganó.
Uno por uno, los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022
Mejor Drama
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- El juego del calamar
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Mejor Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- La maravillosa Señora Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor dramático
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, El juego del calamar
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Mejor actriz dramática
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor de comedia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Holt, The Great
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Señora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor miniserie
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- The White Lotus
- Pam & Tommy
Mejor actor en miniserie
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Las cosas por limpiar
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor película para televisión
- Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Mejor actriz de reparto en Drama
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, El juego del calamar
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Mejor actor de reparto en Drama
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, El juego del calamar
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeong-su, El juego del calamar
Mejor actriz de reparto en Comedia
- Alex Borstein, La maravillosa Señora Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto en Comedia
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, La maravillosa Señora Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en Miniserie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Mejor actor de reparto en Miniserie
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus